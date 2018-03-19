Uber driver pulls knife on Lakewood couple

According to a police report, an Uber driver pulled a knife on a couple after he dropped them off early Sunday morning.

This happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Gladys Avenue.

Police say the Uber driver became upset when the woman got out of the car and slammed the door.

The driver then made a comment to the woman, who said his vehicle smelled like smoke and slammed the car door again.

That is when Lakewood police say the Uber driver got out of the vehicle, with the knife in his hand and yelled at the man.

Words and face slaps were exchanged between the Uber driver and the man.

The Uber driver then allegedly threatened to get a gun and the couple went into the house.

The Uber driver then left the area.

No gun was ever seen.

Lakewood police took a report and recovered the knife the driver dropped.

The victims are not interested in prosecution at this time and nobody was injured.

