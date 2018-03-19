University School alum dies while on spring break

Cleveland native Andrew Dorogi passed away this past Friday over spring break. He was a graduate of University School (Hunting Valley, OH) where he excelled at football and hockey.

Following graduation Dorogi went on to attend Amherst College in Massachusetts; where he was an economics major and a member of the football team. Dorogi was in the senior year at Amherst and expected to graduate in May.

According to Boston affiliate WBZ, Amherst College expressed their sympathy on behalf of the entire Amherst community to his family, friends, teammates, and teachers.

