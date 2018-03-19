Joe Thomas talks retirement at Cleveland Browns practice facility

The legendary career of Joe Thomas is over and reactions from teammates, athletes and others have flooded social media. (Source WOIO)

Offensive lineman Joe Thomas officially announced his retirement last week.

Joe Thomas spoke with the media reflecting on his career as a life-long Cleveland Brown. Joe reminisced on the great moments he had. Rattling off the successes like team wins, record breaking moments and of course recognition via Twitter from LeBron James.

Helleva career @joethomas73!!! Next stop Canton for you brother!! ?? https://t.co/QtoT0DKUwP — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2018

Here's what a few former coaches had to say about the future hall of famer.

Former Browns Head Coach (2005-08) and current Texans defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel:

“First and foremast, congratulations on an outstanding career, including your 10 Pro Bowls, being named All-Pro multiple times and holding the record for longest consecutive snaps played. Not only are you a tremendous player, you are a tremendous person. Being able to live your dream and stay true to your heart is not always easy to do. You did it from start to finish. The importance of your family on draft day to the truth of the standard you have set for yourself as you step aside are shining examples of the person that you are. Wishing you all the best as you enter the next phase of your life. Congrats.”

Former Browns Head Coach (2014-15) and current Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine:

“Joe Thomas is the ultimate professional and family man. The amazing numbers that summarize Joe’s career have been well documented yet only paint a partial picture of the man. I’ve heard many people say of Joe – ‘great player, even better person’ – and there is no truer statement. Despite the lack of team success and constant change, Joe remained steadfastly positive – always pushing the Browns forward. It’s hard to be in a bad mood around Joe – and believe me, I tried. What he accomplished did not happen by accident. Joe’s work ethic and preparation habits are among the very best in the history of this league. They serve as a tremendous example for young players wanting to play this great game for a long time. It’s an honor to have coached Joe Thomas. I will be counting down the days until he is enshrined in Canton.”

Browns Head Coach Hue Jackson:

“Joe means so much to me both personally and professionally. He has been not just a tremendous Cleveland Brown, but one of the best to ever play in the National Football League. I appreciate everything he has done for this organization and not just on the field, his leadership and what he brought to the locker room, as a coach you couldn’t ask for a better captain than Joe Thomas. He earned the respect of teammates and peers around the league for the way he worked. To play 10,363 consecutive snaps, what a tremendous accomplishment. I don’t know if something like that will ever be matched again.”

Thomas spent 11 seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas made the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career. The lineman started 167 games for the Browns.

He was a First-Team All-Pro six times.

