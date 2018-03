The numbers behind Beachwood Place Mall's crime troubles

In the past year the Beachwood Police Department has been called to Beachwood Place Mall 1,489 times.

That's a little more than four times a day from March 2017 through March 18, 2017.

To be clear and fair to Beachwood Place those calls represent every kind of situation police could be called to a mall.

Everything from keys locked in a car, to medical situations, to a garage door open, to theft and like this weekend, a shooting.

The Cleveland 19 Investigative Team requested and sorted through all 1,489 calls and filtered out what would be of concern, or even potentially dangerous to people who shop there.

Breaking down the reports:

Two shootings in the past year (plus one brandishing of a gun in the parking lot)

10 fights both inside and in the parking lot

13 disturbances (ie. yelling, disorderly conduct, unruly, verbal altercations)

Here is the complete list of items from the past year that were, or could have been potentially, dangerous to customers:

3/2/2017 –DISTURBANCE-- TWO MALES FIGHTING IN FOOD COURT, 1 TRANSPORTED TO AHUJA MEDICAL 1 TRANSPORTED TO JAIL—DISTURBANCE

3/3/2017 –DISTURBANCE-- MALE ARRESTED FOR REFUSAL TO FOLLOW 8PM GUIDELINES

3/6/2017 – DISTURBANCE--PHYSICAL FIGHT IN PARKING LOT..MALE/FEMALE WITH A BABY FOR A DISTURBANCE CALL

3/7/2017 – DISTURBANCE-- MALE ESCORTED OFF MALL PROPERTY FOR FOR DISTURBANCE

3/10/2017 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT--MALE IN CUSTODY FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT

3/16/2017 – DISTURBANCE-- 5 MALES EJECTED FROM MALL FOR DISTURBANCE

3/22/2017- SUSPICIOUS PERSON-- 4 MALES ESCORTED OUT OF MALL SECURITY FOR TAKING PICTURES/TOUCHING PEOPLE

3/23/17 – DISTURBANCE --MALES FIGHTING IN STORE-

3/23/2017 - - SHOOTING OUTSIDE BEACHWOOD PLACE MALL

3/24/17—JUVENILE COMPLAINT—JUVENILE ARRESTED AT DILLARDS

3/30/17 – DISTURBANCE—GROUP OF JUVENILE CREATING A LARGE DISTURBANCE IN THE MALL. SECURITY ASKED THEM TO LEAVE

4/10/17 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT - FOUR MALES ACTING UNRULY- SECURITY REMOVED MALES WITHOUT INCIDENT

4/17/17 – ASSAULT – WOMAN’S EX-BOYFRIEND SPAT IN HER FACE IN PARKING LOT

4/22/17 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT – FEMALE ARRESTED IN FOOD COURT AFTER PARTIES CREATED A DISTURBANCE

5/11/17 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT – MALE ASSAULTED BY THREE PARTIES. ONE MALE ARRESTED

5/27/17 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT – MALE ARRESTED

5/28/17 – DISTURBANCE--MALE REFUSED TO LEAVE MALL WITH DOG- BANNED FOR 1 YEAR

7/4/17-DISTURBANCE—COUPLE ASKED TO LEAVE FIGHTING IN PARKING LOT

7/15/17- CRIMINAL MISCHIEF—STINK BOMB THROWN INTO STORE

7/22/17 – JUVENILES KICKED OUT TRYING TO GAIN ENTRANCE BACK INTO MALL

7/22/17- DISTURBANCE – MALE BANNED FROM PROPERTY

7/28/17 – DISTURBANCE- 4 PEOPLE REFUSE TO LEAVE, ESCORTED OUT

8/2/17 – SOCIAL MEDIA THREAT THAT “SOME GANG SH#@ IS GOING DOWN AT BPM" ON SAT 8/5/17

8/15/17 – SUSPICION--JUVENILES VIDEO TAPING THEMSELVES – UNRULY- KICKED OUT FOR THE NIGHT

8/15/17- SUSPICION--3 FEMALES THREATENING SECURITY GUARDS, KICKED OUT

9/8/17 – DISORDERLY CONDUCT – MALE ARRESTED FOR TRESPASSING AND RESISTING ARREST

9/23/17 – DISTURBANCE – MALE AND FEMALE SCREAMING AT EACH OTHER THROUGH MALL

10/2/2017 – DISTURBANCE—VERBAL ALTERCATION BETWEEN TWO MALE

11/24/17—DISTURBANCE – MALE IN CUSTODY NOT COOPERATING WITH SECURITY

11/25/17 – MENACING—SECURITY TRYING TO BAN A MALE FROM MALL

11/27/17- DISORDERLY CONDUCT – JUVENILE ARRESTED INSIDE THE MALL

11/29/17- DISTURBANCE –MALE THREATENING EMPLOYEE

12/2/17- TWO JUVENILES IN CUSTODY FOR DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

12/7/17—DISTURBANCE- 2 MALES REFUSING TO LEAVE FOOD COURT

12/10/17—MENACING—GROUP OF MALES THREATENED FEMALE

12/22/2017 – DISTURBANCE – TWO MALES FIGHTING OUTSIDE PARKING LOT, MALE BANNED FROM PROPERTY

12/22/17- DISTURBANCE—MALE IN CUSTODY FOR DISTURBANCE AT SECURITY OFFICE

12/23/17- SHOPLIFTING GROUP FIGHTING WITH MALE SECURITY. MALE AND FEMALE DETAINED

12/23/2017- TRESPASSING--FEMALE IN CUSTODY FOR TRESPASSING… SHE WAS PREVIOUSLY BANNED FROM STORE

12/31/17- DISORDERLY CONDUCT -- 3 MALES FIGHTING , 1 MALE DETAINED TRANSPORTED

1/18/18- DISTURBANCE—2 ADULTS BANNED FROM THE MALL A YEAR AGO ARE BACK. THEY WERE ADVISED TO LEAVE

1/20/18- TRESPASSING – MALE DETAINED AND ARRESTED FRO TRESPASSING

1/30/18 – DISTURBANCE -- DISTURBANCE BETWEEN TWO GROUPS OF FEMALES IN FOOD COURT

1/30/18- DISTURBANCE - DISTURBANCE BETWEEN TWO FEMALES

1/31/18- DISTURBANCE—MALE YELLING AT PEOPLE IN STORE, BANNED FROM MALL

2/2/18 – DISTURBANCE- JUVI MALE IN CUSTODY FOR DISORDERLY CONDUCT

2/6/18- SUSPICION – MALE BRANDISHING A GUN IN VAN

2/7/18- SUSPICION – MALE IN CUSTODY FOR PUBLIC INDECENCY

2/14/18 -SUSPICIOUS PERSON – TWO MALES ARRESTED

2/17/18- JUVENILE COMPLAINT—MALE EJECTED FROM MALL

3/17/18- SHOT FIRED IN MALL PARKING LOT (NOT SHOWN ON LIST OF REPORTS)

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.