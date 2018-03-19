Cleveland teen shaken as suspected abductor remains on the loose

This is a picture of the man police believe may have been Amirah's attacker. He fits the description given by a neighbor who saw the incident from her window. (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland Police are on the hunt for a suspect who attempted to abduct a teenage girl last week.

"She understandably still shaken up. It's a lot. It's a lot," said Talibah Ahmad.

Talibah's daughter Amirah, 15, was attacked last Tuesday as she was heading to her bus stop.

"I was by myself. My brother has a performance and my little brother was still in the shower," said Amirah, recounting the day's events leading up to the attempted abduction. "There was a man coming towards me. But I didn't think anything of it because he looked like he was kind of crazy, he was off."

"He had on a black hoodie, some jeans, some Timberline boots. I really didn't see his face that good," said Angel Hall, a neighbor who witnessed the crime.

Amirah fought back, possibly saving her own life.

"When he got behind me he put his arm around my neck and pulled me back. He was trying to get me into the field by the house. I lifted my leg up and I kicked him in his (groin) area."

"Still dealing with some anxieties and things like that. But, she's a strong girl. She'll be okay. I got her and the family's supporting her and we're going to get through this together," said Talibah.

