Woman stabbed to death on Cleveland's west side

A 57-year-old woman was reportedly stabbed to death Monday on Cleveland's west side.

According to police, the homicide occurred at 3139 West 48th St. and the woman bled to death at the scene.

The victim has been identified as Michelle Cook.

Cleveland police say family members found Cook unresponsive and called 911.

Homicide detectives were called to the neighborhood to investigate.

