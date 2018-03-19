Police seeking person of interest in wake of Beachwood Place shooting

Beachwood Police officers are trying to track down a person of interest who may have information about a reported gunshot at Beachwood Place Saturday.

This incident appears to be unrelated to the other shooting that occurred at the mall on Saturday, where a man was shot in the leg in the parking lot by another man. Both of those men are now in jail.

According to police, one shot was fired and a 17-year-old girl sustained minor injuries.

Police suspect no purposeful assault took place, however, they're asking for the public's help in identifying the person of interest, who left the mall in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Beachwood Police Department at 216-464-1234.

