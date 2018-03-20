Northeast Ohio weather: Wind driven snow tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Complicated forecast continues into tonight. An area of low pressure is located in Kentucky tonight. There is enough lift and moisture for widespread snow across the area through tomorrow morning. The latest data is giving the majority of the area a 2 to 4 inch snow. Lesser amounts of snow will be east of Cleveland. Strong winds will gust over 30 mph out of the northeast. This will whip the snow around. Travel is expected to turn slippery as the night wears on and the morning drive tomorrow will be impacted. The snow ends tomorrow from north to south. It will remain windy and cold. Thursday will feature a clearing sky.

