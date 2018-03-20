Rocky River store workers spoil thief's seafood feast

Rocky River police received a call on St, Patrick's Day from the Giant Eagle located on Center Ridge Rd around 11:45 a.m. for a woman stealing crab legs.

When police arrived, store employees had 61-year-old Karen Joseph, of Cleveland, in custody.

Police learned that Joseph was actually attempting to steal $119 worth of lobster tails.

Joseph was charged with theft and possession of criminal tools.

