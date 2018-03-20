City of Akron proposes to raise tobacco sales age to 21

Akron officials, as part of a collaboration with the Summit County Public Health Department, are introducing legislation that would raise the age for tobacco sales in the city from 18 to 21 years of age.

The proposal is one way the city hopes to cut down on the infant mortality rate.

“In looking at effective strategies to reduce infant mortality, smoking by young, expectant mothers was a key risk factor we needed to target,” says Tamiyka Rose, the city of Akron's Health Equity Ambassador. “Looking at the data, it was clear that increasing the tobacco sales age to 21 could meaningfully reduce infant mortality rates and improve lifelong health outcomes for today’s youth.”

More than 290 cities have already increased the age of tobacco sales to 21, including nine other Ohio cities such as Cleveland and Columbus.

“Individuals who have never used tobacco by age 21 are unlikely to ever start smoking," says Summit County Public Heath's Director of Population Health Cory Kendrick. "While it is estimated to reduce retail sales by only 2 percent, increasing the smoking age to 21 can prevent approximately 90 percent of new smokers from ever starting the habit, by making it difficult to obtain during the years they are most susceptible to the addiction."

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the country.

“Nearly one in four pregnant women in Summit County age 18 to 21 smoked while pregnant," Kendrick added. "And pregnant women who smoke are more likely to experience the devastation of infant loss.”

It is also a financial burden. Akron says, while citing a health policy study, that increased the tobacco sales age nationally to 21 could save approximately $212 billion over a 50-year period.

Akron’s proposed Tobacco-21 legislation will be introduced to the Akron City Council Monday afternoon.

