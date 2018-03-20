Retired Browns tackle Joe Thomas receives standing ovation, embrace from LeBron James

Fans at Quicken Loans Arena gave Joe Thomas a proper send-off Monday night during the Cleveland Cavaliers game.
The newly-retired Cleveland Browns player received a standing ovation while being acknowledged for his contributions on and off the field during his career in Cleveland.
A standing ovation from The Q, a bear hug from @KingJames.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 20, 2018
A Cleveland @Browns legend forever.
Thank you, @JoeThomas73.#ThankYou73 pic.twitter.com/fLgA7liWBR
Thomas recently announced his retirement from profession football following 11 years in a Browns jersey.
LeBron James, who embraced Thomas with bear-hug during the farewell ceremony at Monday night's game, posted a tribute on social media.
Thomas played 10,363 consecutive snaps and is considered one of the best lineman to ever play the game.
