Demolition begins for two historic buildings on Cleveland's west side

Cleveland city council members and members of the community gathered Tuesday morning to watch the demolition of two buildings on the city's west side.

The former Swift & Co. meat-packing building, which came to Cleveland in the 1890s and closed in 1961, as well as the nearby Bell Tire building will be demolished.

City officials hope that manufacturing will move into the area on West 65th Street once the space is ready for redevelopment.

For a unique viewing opportunity, council members Kerry McCormack and Jasmin Santana, along with the MetroWest Community Development Corp., hosted a watch party beginning at 8 a.m.

