Multiple injuries reported at Maryland high school shooting

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland responded to a reported shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

St. Mary's County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn't know how many or the severity.

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said the shooting is contained, but parents were warned to stay away from the high school.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the situation.

Great Mills High School is approximately 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. Approximately 1,600 students are enrolled at the school.

No further information has been provided at this time.

