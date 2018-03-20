Multiple injuries reported at Maryland high school shooting

Law enforcement agencies in Maryland responded to a reported shooting at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County.

St. Mary's County Sheriff spokeswoman Cpl. Julie Yingling says there have been injuries, but she didn't know how many or the severity.

There has been a Shooting at Great Mills High School. The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow.

Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students — SMCPS_MD (@SMCPS_MD) March 20, 2018

There has been an incident at Great Mills High School. Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School — St. Mary's Sheriff (@firstsheriff) March 20, 2018

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said the shooting is contained, but parents were warned to stay away from the high school.

Maryland high school shooting:

School resource officer exchanged shots with the shooter, the sheriff said. The shooter and the injured student were in critical condition. https://t.co/Q3XYr1LGiZ pic.twitter.com/pErkCuBBZ0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2018

DEVELOPING: Shooting incident reported at Great Mills High School in Maryland; incident is contained, reports say https://t.co/pWNIacbJWF pic.twitter.com/4zPZj88XTr — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2018

Here’s a look from the scene outside Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, which is currently on lockdown after a shooting at the school, St. Mary's County Public Schools says https://t.co/O0tm9C2l8X pic.twitter.com/2dJ05pghF6 — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addressed the situation.

We are closely monitoring the situation at Great Mills High School. @MDSP is in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support. Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 20, 2018

Great Mills High School is approximately 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C. Approximately 1,600 students are enrolled at the school.

No further information has been provided at this time.

