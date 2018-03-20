College student who found $150,000 for college now helping others find scholarships

Gabrielle McCormick always knew she wanted to go to college. She thought she would score a scholarship to play basketball, but an injury dashed any hopes of that.

"When I got hurt, and my parents told me that they couldn't afford for me to go to college, then I knew that I had to make a change," said McCormick.

McCormick got busy trying to find any money that was out there for college scholarships. What she found may surprise you - scholarships for tall people, vegetarians - even gamers.

McCormick says she ended up winning over $150,000 in scholarships for herself.

"I found so much money, I was able to buy a new car sophomore year of college and pay it off my junior year," said McCormick.

McCormick was so good at finding money for her education that she decided to start her own website to help others; Scholarship Informer.

"When you have a lot of people coming to you crying and talking about, we are struggling, and we don't know what to do, I knew there had to be a better way where it could be more comprehensive in providing more information," added McCormick.

McCormick says what distinguishes her website from all the other websites that are out there to help you find money for college, is that on Scholarship Informer has more free information available.

"The site really answers all of the major questions that you may have about how do even get started? Where do you find your best fit scholarships? What do you do for the essay? And then what do you do before and after you submit your actual application?" said McCormick.

Rita Junco just started using the website to find money for her son, Jarod, who is a freshman at Virginia Tech.

"Since we've been doing the system, he did win one scholarship for 500 dollars," said Junco.

Junco says the website helps streamline the scholarship process.

McCormick says it's never too early to start applying for scholarships for your kids.

"You can get scholarships as early as kindergarten. Google just closed a scholarship that was a $30,000 scholarship - the 'Doodle for Google' scholarship."

More free advice - no scholarship is too small - every dollar won in a scholarship is money you don't have to pay back.

McCormick is now working on her doctorate at Texas A&M University - of course, everything is covered by a scholarship.

