Crews battle blaze at Cleveland junkyard

Cleveland firefighters responded to a junkyard on Cleveland's east side Tuesday morning.

When crews first arrived to the junkyard in the 1300 block of East 168th Street, heavy black smoke was seen billowing from the fire.

Fire Under Control in the 5th Battalion. Companies still working. pic.twitter.com/AMWrzNdSDj — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) March 20, 2018

There are multiple cars and a storage facility involved in the fire.

