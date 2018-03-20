Cleveland police need help locating vehicle involved in fatal hit-skip pedestrian crash

Cleveland police are attempting to locate a maroon or similarly-colored mid- or full-sized SUV that fled from the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash on Saturday.

According to police, 38-year-old Robin A. Johnson was crossing Quincy Avenue near East 74th Street Saturday evening just before midnight when he was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound.

Johnson died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and was last seen traveling on Quincy Avenue. Police are on the lookout for a vehicle that is believed to be similar to an Ford Explorer or Expedition.

Anyone with information should contact the Cleveland Police Department.

