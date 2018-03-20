Health officials: 2nd grader dies from acute bacterial illness

2nd grader dies of an acute bacterial illness. (Source: WOIO)

A 2nd grade student at Royal Redeemer Lutheran School has died from an acute bacterial illness.

Cuyahoga County Health officials say it is not known at this time what type of bacteria caused the infection.

Health officials have also identified people who come into close contact with respiratory secretions of the student.

The illness cannot be transmitted by casual contact among students in her class.

The little girl died on Sunday.

Royal Redeemer Lutheran School was closed Monday, as a precaution. School officials say they then used that time to clean the building.

Counselors will be on hand Tuesday for students and staff members.

