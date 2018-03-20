Social media campaigns created to support Aniya Day-Garrett's father

The outrage over the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett is sparking the creation of several Facebook pages.

At least one of the pages was created to support Aniya's father, Mickhal Garrett.

Another page is being used to seek justice for the little girl and accuses Child and Family Services of failing to act after repeated reports that Aniya was being abused.

Aniya's mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have been charged in her death with aggravated murder.

