Police: 3-month investigation uncovers illegal drugs at East Cleveland gas station

Two people arrested after a raid at a gas station in East Cleveland.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. at the Marathon station at Euclid Avenue and Noble Road. Police tell Cleveland 19 that illegal drugs were being sold at the gas station.

Weapons were also found.

A third person was arrested in connection with the drugs and weapons at a home in Eastlake.

The men arrested are related to each other.

Police say they have been investigating the suspects for about three months.

