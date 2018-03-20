Driver pleads guilty to severely injuring Cuyahoga Falls officer during police chase

Donald Watson pleaded guilty Tuesday to severely injuring a Cuyahoga Falls officer during a police chase.

On July 23, 2016, Watson drove into several vehicles parked in the parking lot of the Cuyahoga Falls police station.

Officer then pursued Watson through city streets.

During the chase, Watson crossed over the median on Broad Boulevard and slammed into a cruiser driven by Officer Theodore Davis.

Officer Davis was trapped inside the cruiser and was seriously injured. He spent nearly a week in the hospital, before returning to work in August of 2016.

Watson is also accused of starting a fire at his Akron home.

Watson pleaded guilty to aggravated arson, attempt murder, vandalism, felonious assault and attempt aggravated vehicular assault.

He will be sentenced on March 29 by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Jay Wells.

