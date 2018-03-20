Akron couple faces felony after 2-year-old daughter froze to death on porch

Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, of Akron, have been charged with felony child endangering. (Source: Akron Police Department)

Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.

According to Akron Police, Tierra M. Williams, 22, and Dariaun D. Parker, 24, were charged Tuesday and will appear in Akron Municipal Court on Friday at 12:30 p.m. for an arraignment hearing.

On the afternoon of Feb. 2, Wynter Parker, 2, was found unresponsive on her porch.

She was transported from the 1300 block of Doty Drive to Akron Children's Hospital where she later died.

It was determined she froze to death.

According to detectives, the mother left Wynter with her father while she ran errands with her 4-year-old son.

The father, who works a night shift job, fell asleep while watching the child.

Wynter wandered outside and was there until the mother returned home.

The couple had raised $1,500 through GoFundMe to raise money for Wynter's funeral expenses.

"The death of losing a child, it’s like losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony. I am filled with tremendous regret as I announce the passing of my 2-year-old little girl, Wynter. While Wynter and her Dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoken from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying.

My little girl froze to death. When I found her she was alone and unresponsive. My sweet little girl who was always so warm and full of life was now cold and lifeless. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where a team of doctors tried everything they could to save my baby girl but within hours she succumbed to her injuries. There was nothing more that could be done. It was too late," wrote Dashanda Parker on GoFundMe.

