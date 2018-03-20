Northeast Ohio ready for snowfall as winter weather lingers

Cleveland 19 hit the street today to check on salt supplies following news of shortages last month.

In Akron, they have about 8,000 tons of white salt on hand.

They also have close to 1,500 tons of enhanced salt used for very cold temperatures.

Canton and Massillon say folks there don't have to worry about running out of salt.

"We started out we were full," said Steve Trzcinski.

Trzcinski is the man in charge of making sure the Football Hall of Fame city, Canton, scores when it comes to having enough salt to keep the roads and street ready for safe travel.

"We just hit it right with the ordering. We don't salt heavily like some of the other municipalities may do. We salt our mains and then we're go back into the residentials and we do intersections," he said.

Canton uses salt in a smart, unique way.

Instead of salting the whole residential street, they use a technique called mid-block salting.

The tactic involves laying concentrations of salt near intersections, and as cars drive through it, they spread the salt down the street.

"One of the larger salt domes in the city of Canton holds about 78,000 tons. It's 80 to 85 percent full as of Tuesday," he said.

They say they're ready for whatever Mother Nature throws at them.

"We have about 980 lane miles in the city. Right now, during the winter we run two shifts that we cover 24 hours. With those two shifts we have a full force. We have 15 on one and 13 on the other."

Massillon may get hit too. Lee Mc Bride, the assistant service director, says his city is also ready to deal with more snow and that they have enough to get through the rest of winter.

The most snow is expected south of Route 30, part of which runs through Canton.

