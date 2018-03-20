Cleveland man shot in the head rushed to MetroHealth hospital

A Cleveland man was rushed to MetroHealth hospital on Tuesday after suffering a gunshot to the head.

According to Cleveland Police, the shooting occurred at 7411 Elton Ave.

The victim was taken to the trauma hospital by car.

Cleveland police are investigating on scene.

Officers have not announced any arrests.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

