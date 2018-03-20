Tonight at 6: Transforming Cle skyline

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Plans are in the works to build a 34-story apartment building that will change the face of a downtown neighborhood.

Plus, how would you like to go without a mailbox for two years? It’s happened to one neighbor until we got involved.

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.