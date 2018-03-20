Cleveland Police: 5-car accident jamming traffic on I-90 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Police: 5-car accident jamming traffic on I-90

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A five-car accident has sparked a traffic jam on Interstate 90 eastbound, near Warren Road.

According to Cleveland Police, emergency medical crews are responding.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes.

Return to Cleveland 19 for updates on this developing story.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly