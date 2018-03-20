Update: Latest explosion in Austin, TX not linked to other bombing incidents

Police and federal authorities say the latest explosion to hit Austin was caused by an "incendiary device" and is not related to the series of bombs that has rocked Texas' capital city.



The Austin Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter that the blast Tuesday night at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city wasn't caused by a package bomb, as initially reported, but an incendiary device.



One man in his 30s was injured and authorities evacuated a grocery store and shopping center nearby.



But authorities insisted that the incident wasn't related to five bomb blasts that have killed two people and severely injured four others since March 2.

The FBI says a suspicious package reported at a FedEx distribution center near the Austin airport "contained an explosive device."



In a statement Tuesday evening, the FBI said no one was injured when law enforcement responded to a report of a suspicious package at the facility around 6:20 a.m.



Hours earlier, a separate package exploded at a FedEx shipping center in Schertz, about 60 miles south of Austin.



The FBI said both packages were related to the other four bombings that have rocked Austin since March 2, killing two people and badly wounding four others.



The chairman of the U.S. House Homeland Security committee says federal authorities informed him investigators have obtained surveillance videos in Austin that "could possibly" show a suspect in the package bombing at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio.

