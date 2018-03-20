Burton woman demands restitution after business damaged home with oil mess

A huge mistake was made at a home owned by Candace Barath in Burton.

“It's astounding that the pipe is located right here at the corner of the house and our address is posted here on the front of the house and a bright yellow sign," says Barath.

Yet, somehow she says the Centerra Co-op transposed two numbers and made a delivery of oil to her house.

She said, “I went down in the basement and the entire floor was covered with oil.”

A neighbor said she saw Centerra Co-op filling the intake pipe with oil, gallons and gallons of it.

Candace has no idea what the pipe was outside of her home.

“I honestly had no idea how they got the oil in the house I had no idea that's what that was.”

But here is the problem: The home had no tank, and this oil was meant for another home right next door.

The result: Oil all over the basement. It sat for nearly three hours until Candace came home.

She adds, “I went upstairs and found the receipt from the oil company that 102 gallons of oil had been delivered.”

The delivery happened on Dec. 20, 2017. The fire department and EPA were called.

Three months later, Candace and her family have been living in hotels, with family and friends.

Centerra said she did get their insurance to clean up the spill, but look closely and you'll see this oil is the gift that keeps on giving.

And that's not what she wants. “We just want our home back we want it to be safe and we want to come home.”

We reached out to Centerra and their insurance company, Chubb Insurance, but our calls were not returned.

Candace and her family have now obtained an attorney, Ryan Gembala, who says, “The oil company needs to make Candace and her family whole again."

Centerra Co-op released a prepared statement Wednesday in response to the incident:

The oil mistake in Burton is a very unfortunate situation. We sincerely care about the well-being of each customer, and in this case, getting Ms. Barath's family safely back into their home. We have not yet reached that goal, and are working with Ms. Barath, her attorney, and our insurance company to achieve it. Immediately after being told of the incident, we initiated cleanup using a professional remediation company. Since then, as requested by Ms. Barath and her attorney, we brought in experts to evaluate what more can be done to make the home safe and clean. Multiple professional remediation companies have been involved in cleaning the home. Funds have been provided to Ms. Barath for housing expenses during this difficult time. We are working with all of the parties involved to understand what we can do to resolve this situation. Centerra Co-op regrets that this incident happened, and is committed to a fair and prompt resolution.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the couple and the two kids.

