Redevelopment plans for defunct Giant Eagle offers new hope for Cleveland neighborhood

A rendering of the redevelopment of Giant Eagle on Lorain Avenue. (Source: WOIO)

Redevelopment is coming to a west side neighborhood in Cleveland.

A Giant Eagle grocery store closed on Lorain Avenue near W. 130th Street a year ago, leaving residents without a full-service, one-stop grocery store.

The people who live here say this is about more than just a grocery store.

They hope this is the start of revitalization in their neighborhood.

“They were like the only major grocery store we had in our area, no place to shop,” said resident Laura Brown.

There are other grocery stores here, but none with a pharmacy and a bank residents depended on.

Now, CubeSmart self storage will move into the 56,000-square-foot building, and a new, local restaurant will be built out front right off of the road.

There is no operator for the restaurant yet, but city officials say it will not be a chain.

Many people were really hoping a new grocery store would move in, including Brown.

But she’s still happy with the plans.

“I'm so glad that it's going to be something. 'Cause the last thing we need in that neighborhood is another vacant lot and closed buildings,” Brown said.

Real estate developer DealPoint Merrill from California bought the property for $14 million.

Cleveland city council member Brian Kazy announced the plans Tuesday night.

He says this investment could jumpstart the neighborhood.

Joseph Neelon likes the plans.

“Somewhere people can go to and spend some time. I think it will be a great thing,” he said.

The city is focusing on making new stores on Lorain Avenue more pedestrian friendly, now that this area is designated as an urban form overlay district.

The people who live here know it's something special and they hope soon, others will too.

“I was hoping it was gonna be a grocery store, but I'm glad it's going to be something that's useful to the neighborhood and make it pretty again. Because I've lived here my whole life and I don't plan on leaving,” Brown said.

Construction on the project should start in June and everything should be ready to open in December.

