Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pumping millions into local economy

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has become quite an economic engine for the city of Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Opened in 1995, the Rock Hall has seen 12 million people come through its doors who wanted an up-close look at the some of the biggest stars in the music world.

The numbers are impressive when you consider that 80 percent of the people who visit the museum are from out of town, and 60 percent of those visitors came to Cleveland specifically to visit the Rock Hall.

“They’re staying in our hotels, they’re shopping, they’re spending is $127 million a year,” Rock Hall CEO Greg Harris said.

With the Rock Hall induction ceremonies scheduled for April 14, the museum appears to be on a roll but Harris was quick to point out that they are just as proud of their work in the community.

The Rock Hall Classroom has hosted over 300,000 students.

Toddler Rock is a partnered program with Head Start that has helped more than 5,000 disadvantaged Cleveland preschoolers. And a ticket tax the hall added to admission prices has raised $10 million for the Cleveland schools.

