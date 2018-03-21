'March for Our Lives' set to get underway in Northeast Ohio and across the country

Thousands are expected to rally in Washington, D.C. this Saturday and across the country to protest for stricter gun control.

There are several marches happening in the Cleveland area.

The march, which is happening on Saturday, March 24, marks the second big push of teenaged-activists against gun violence in the wake of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Local marches include:

Cleveland Public Square, West Superior Avenue and Ontario Street, Cleveland - March 24 at 11 a.m.

Avon Lake High School, 175 Avon Beldon Road, Avon Lake - March 24 at 3 p.m.

Medina City Square, Medina - March 24 at 10 a.m.

Highland Square Library, 807 West Market Street, Akron

