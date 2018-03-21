Northeast Ohio weather: Dry but not warm

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
A cold pattern continues for us the rest of the week. The system that produced the snow for us is out and we are basically going to be dry the rest of the week as well. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. The wind will die down somewhat. Watch out for black ice in spots as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s. We start out mostly cloudy tomorrow then the sky will gradually clear by afternoon. Temperatures remain below normal. A reinforcing shot of cold air on Friday could lead to some light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. We don't expect heavy snow with this.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.