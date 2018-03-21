Northeast Ohio weather: Dry but not warm

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cold pattern continues for us the rest of the week. The system that produced the snow for us is out and we are basically going to be dry the rest of the week as well. I went with a mostly cloudy sky tonight. The wind will die down somewhat. Watch out for black ice in spots as temperatures will be dropping into the upper 20s. We start out mostly cloudy tomorrow then the sky will gradually clear by afternoon. Temperatures remain below normal. A reinforcing shot of cold air on Friday could lead to some light lake effect snow east of Cleveland. We don't expect heavy snow with this.

