Cavs' Kyle Korver excused from team following brother's death

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kyle Korver is taking a temporary leave of absence to be with his family following the death of his younger brother, Kirk.

"We extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt best to Kyle and his entire family as they go through this very difficult time," the Cavs said in a statement late Tuesday night announcing Kirk's passing.

Kirk was a graduate and student-athlete at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The school's athletic department shared a message on Facebook about Kirk's death.

It is with great sadness that UMKC Athletics shares the passing of one of its student-athletes, Kirk Korver. A 2014 graduate, Kirk was an exemplary student-athlete on many levels. He defined kindness and hard work. Our hearts and prayers go out to the Korver family. He will be missed and forever loved.

The second-year Cavs player left the team last week to join his 27-year-old brother after he became seriously ill in Iowa.

Korver's temporary departure comes one day after Cavs coach Tyronn Lue stepped away from the team for health reasons.

The Cavs are also dealing with an assortment of recent injuries. Rodney Hood, Tristan Thompson, Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman have been sidelined as of late.

