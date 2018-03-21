More than 150 school closings due to snow, dangerous driving conditions

Wintry precipitation that impacted Wednesday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

The snow moved in Tuesday evening and continued overnight into Wednesday.

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES* have been canceled for most areas as of 3:49 AM. Only Tuscarawas, Columbiana, and Carroll counties remain in an advisory. #ohwx @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/Lj2vzNFoig — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 21, 2018

The areas that will be impacted with the most snow could see up to 5 inches.

LIVE LOOK: I-71 at Snow Rd where the roads are SNOW COVERED. This is very dangerous to drive in. More coming up with a weather update from @SamRobertsWX on @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/T4hgb3JeJs — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 21, 2018

