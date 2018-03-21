More than 150 school closings due to snow, dangerous driving con - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 150 school closings due to snow, dangerous driving conditions

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Wintry precipitation that impacted Wednesday morning's commute has led to school delays and cancellations throughout Northeast Ohio.

LIST: Click here for an updated list of school cancellations and delays

The snow moved in Tuesday evening and continued overnight into Wednesday. 

The areas that will be impacted with the most snow could see up to 5 inches.

Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage on-air and online on the developing weather patterns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly