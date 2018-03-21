More than 1,000 ODOT crews statewide dispatched to plow, treat s - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

More than 1,000 ODOT crews statewide dispatched to plow, treat slick roadways

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH

Overnight wintry precipitation created hazardous road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute, but the Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched over 1,000 crews to treat roadways across the state.

Commuters encountered snow-covered interstates and reduced visibility, especially in the areas south of Cleveland.

