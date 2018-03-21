More than 1,000 ODOT crews statewide dispatched to plow, treat slick roadways

Overnight wintry precipitation created hazardous road conditions for the Wednesday morning commute, but the Ohio Department of Transportation dispatched over 1,000 crews to treat roadways across the state.

As of 4:45AM, we have more than 1,000 crews out plowing and treating roadways across the state. Please give them room to work. These are views from https://t.co/ulNKKYsusD cameras in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Dayton. #ODOTwinter pic.twitter.com/HQ9EKO0Dgg — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) March 21, 2018

Commuters encountered snow-covered interstates and reduced visibility, especially in the areas south of Cleveland.

LIVE LOOK: I-77 at Hillside Rd, between Pleasant Valley and Rockside Rd. If you travel to or from #Independence, please give yourself extra time. DOUBLE your time anywhere south of #Cleveland with these horrible conditions @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/NSuv00yamA — Jamie Sullivan (@JamieSullivanTV) March 21, 2018

6:20 AM: Heads up, southern Cuyahoga, Medina, all of Summit, and central/southern Lorain co. #ohwx @cleveland19news Intense snow squall moving through at 10 mph. Quick inch or so of new snow possible. Visibility will drop in this thing. Slick roads too. pic.twitter.com/C6sv5poDmU — Samantha Roberts ? (@SamRobertsWX) March 21, 2018

