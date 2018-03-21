House fire in Tremont neighborhood spreads to 2 adjacent homes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

House fire in Tremont neighborhood spreads to 2 adjacent homes

Posted by Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire in the Tremont neighborhood early Wednesday that spread to several adjacent homes.

Residents in the neighborhood said the fire started in a home that was under construction and spread to both houses on the left and right side.

Cleveland firefighter Mike Norman said heavy flames and smoke were seen from the home when crews first arrived.

The fire was first reported Wednesday before 7 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Street and Brayton Avenue.

Initially, firefighters responded to one home on fire, but flames spread to two neighboring homes. The adjacent homes did have working smoke detectors.

The Cleveland Fire Department said there are no injuries as a result of the fire.

