6 signs spring is actually here in Northeast Ohio despite the snow (photos)

We are now a full day into spring and based on the inches of snow that came down overnight you might be tempted to say some not-so-nice things about Mother Nature.

Here are six sure signs things will get better in Northeast Ohio sooner, rather than later.

Banking on the Buzzards

Every year, for the past 61 years, the people of Hinckley, Ohio wait in a park to spot wild buzzards returning for spring. There's hope! It's already happened. This past Saturday as many as 14 have already returned.

The sweet taste of honey

One of Northeast Ohio's favorite seasonal ice cream spots is the Honey Hut.

The Brecksville's location is already open! We're trying to stay positive here so just ignore that the Parma store doesn't open until April 2 and the Solon location on April 7.

Ready to ride!

Every year the I-X Indoor Amusement Park sets up rides and the cotton candy machine inside the massive conference space. There's a reason its held indoors. Because at the beginning of the three week run it's too cold to be outside. But by the end spring is in full swing. The rides start up March 23.

Play Balllll!

Let's not focus on the fact the Indians' home opener is still two weeks away on April 6, but instead focus on March 29. The Tribe opens the season on the road in Seattle on that date, then a trip to Anaheim for a series with the Angels, before coming home.

Don't mind us. Just trying to get reacquainted with the freshly cut grass.#FirstDayOfSpring pic.twitter.com/a3j0NTW70l — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) March 20, 2018

It's a Polka party!

Dyngus Day in Cleveland is quickly becoming a sizable celebration. "Dyngus Day is an annual festival celebrating Polish and Eastern European heritage," according to the official website for the party in Cleveland.

The date is set for April 2 this year and is usually a good sign that warmer weather is on its way.

No more ice for the tea

There's a more scientific predictor of spring.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) takes satellite pictures of the Great Lakes ice cover and the most recent pic from March 20 gives us reason for hope.

The ice has nearly melted away on Lake Erie, with just a little left on the east side of the lake. Sorry Buffalo.

