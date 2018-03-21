Fake $100 bill caught at Wakeman gas station, displays 'copy' on front and back

Wakeman Police said the bill displays the the word "copy" on the front and back.

A fake $100 bill was caught at a Wakeman gas station.

Wakeman Police said the bill displays the the word "copy" on the front and back.

The back of the bill displays "Cinematic Use Only."

Wakeman PD found this fake $100 bill. They are warning residents and business owners to pay close attention to all currency. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/nhauAMMfgi — Julia Tullos (@JTullosCBS19) March 21, 2018

The case is under investigation, according to police and officers are asking people to pay attention to all cash they have or receive.

If you know anyone who has or is attempting to use counterfeit money you can call police at 440-839-2511.

People can also email the police department at wakemanpolice@yahoo.com.

