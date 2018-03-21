Fake $100 bill caught at Wakeman gas station, displays 'copy' on - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fake $100 bill caught at Wakeman gas station, displays 'copy' on front and back

WAKEMAN, OH (WOIO) -

A fake $100 bill was caught at a Wakeman gas station.

Wakeman Police said the bill displays the the word "copy" on the front and back.

The back of the bill displays "Cinematic Use Only."

The case is under investigation, according to police and officers are asking people to pay attention to all cash they have or receive.

If you know anyone who has or is attempting to use counterfeit money you can call police at 440-839-2511.

People can also email the police department at wakemanpolice@yahoo.com.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

