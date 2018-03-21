Former Parma High School interpreter sentenced to 2 years probation after having sex with boy

A 26-year-old former Parma High School interpreter who had sex with a 14-year-old boy was sentenced to two years probation and must register as a T1 sex offender for 15 years. (Source WOIO)

Ashley Mason pleaded guilty in February to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and attempted felonious assault.

"I am truly sorry for my actions," Mason said.

Mason had sex with the teenager in the Cleveland Metroparks between Jan. 23 and Feb 6 of 2017.

"I am truly sorry for what I put everyone through," Mason said.

Mason was a sign language interpreter for hearing impaired students and was contracted through the Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County.

