Man dies after being shot on Cleveland's west side

51-year-old man shot and killed on Spruce Court in Cleveland.

A 51-year-old man has died after being shot on Cleveland's west side.

Police say Curtis Britton was found shot at 1281 Spruce Court on March 19.

Britton was shot in his torso.

EMS rushed him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died on March 20.

There are no arrests.

