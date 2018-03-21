Cleveland Indians' schedule features 17 home games in April

The Indians have 17 home games in the month of April, Cleveland only plays at Progressive Field 12 times in May. (Source WOIO)

Some parts of Northeast Ohio are still getting snow in the middle of March while the home opener for the Cleveland Indians is right around the corner.

The Indians have 17 home games in the month of April, Cleveland only plays at Progressive Field 12 times in May.

Home Games in April:

April 6-8 vs. Kansas City Royals

April 9-12 vs. Detroit Tigers

April 13-15 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

April 24-25 vs. Chicago Cubs

April 26-29 vs. Seattle Mariners

April 30- May 2 vs. Texas Rangers

The first game of the season for the Indians is on March 29 in Seattle against the Mariners.

You can buy tickets for any home game at this link.

If a game is sold out, tickets can be bought through the secondary market at StubHub and SeatGeek.

As of 11:58 a.m. on March 21 the cheapest ticket for the Indians Home Opener is about $100 on StubHub and $183 on SeatGeek.

The Indians had a record of a 102-60 during the 2017 season, the team lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs against the New York Yankees.

Cleveland has made the playoffs the past two seasons.

