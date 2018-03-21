Police arrest man after gun accidentally fired inside Beachwood Place Mall on St. Patrick’s Day

Beachwood Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the shootings at the Beachwood Place Mall on Saturday. (Source Police)

Police said the first shooting was outside the mall by the the Saks Fifth Avenue.

The victim was shot in the leg, both men are in custody and criminal charges are pending.

During a press conference on Saturday, Police Chief Gary Haba said the two may know each other.

The second shooting was not related to the first shooting, according to police.

Investigators said 28-year-old Brandon Wood was walking into the mall when his handgun accidentally discharged.

Police said Wood left the scene and was arrested on March 20 on Wilson Mills Road.

Investigators said they recovered the handgun, he has been charged with inducing panic.

Authorities said additional charges are possible.

The mall was placed on lockdown for several hours on Saturday.

Police said officers are no longer looking for a person of interest.

