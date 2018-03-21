Where to buy Lawson's in Northeast Ohio to celebrate National Chip and Dip Day (map)

For 79 years, there has only been one French onion chip dip in Cleveland -- Lawson's.

Lawson's stores have been closed for years, but Circle K stores still sell the popular french onion dip.

The recipe hasn't changed since it was first created, according to Circle K.

The dip is sold in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, parts of Indiana and northern Kentucky.

National Chip and Dip Day March 23 is technically a day to celebrate all chips and dip, but why bother when a tub of Lawson's is still available in greater Cleveland.

Here's a map of nearby Circle K locations:

