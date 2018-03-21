North Olmsted man facing charges for bringing gun to Tri-C

A 21-year-old North Olmsted man was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun onto the campus of Tri-C's Corporate College West.

The college is located at Columbia and Center Ridge Roads.

Westlake police say one of the students told a Tri-C Campus police officer that a student was armed with a gun.

Tri-C and Westlake police responded and located Matthew Fugate in class. Police say Fugate did have a gun, but had not threatened anyone.

Fugate is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in a school safety zone, both felonies.

