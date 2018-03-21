4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett told dad she wanted to live with him, not mom before death (video)

Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.

Around 11:30 a.m. on March 11, Euclid police and fire were called to Aniya's mother's home at the Cultural Garden Apartments on Lake Shore Boulevard for a report of an unresponsive child.

The 4-year-old girl died at the hospital. She suffered a stroke from blunt force trauma and also showed signs of malnourishment, according to officials.

There were 14 documented incidents before Aniya died. The Medical Examiner's Office said she suffered trauma to the head and weighed only 29 pounds.

Her mother Sierra Day and her boyfriend Deonte Lewis have been charged in her death with aggravated murder. They are being held on a $1 million bond each.

Children and Family Services confirmed they received three calls about the little girl and at some point opened a six-week investigation but they say there was not enough evidence to warrant the 4-year-old's removal from the home.

The father in the social media video is Mickhal Garrett.

He tried to gain custody of Aniya, according to court documents.

Court records show Garrett warned the court of possible abuse months before the child's death.

"I was very disturbed and concerned about the scars and bruises on her body," he wrote.

The video shows Garrett asking Aniya if she wanted to live with him.

She says, yes and no to living with mom.

"Of course you can stay with me, mama. I want you to stay with me. I want you to come live with me, honey. You hear me? Daddy gonna make that possible, believe that in Jesus name."

The case of Sierra Day and Lewis is now pending before a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

