Complete list of day care red flags missed in the Aniya Day-Garrett homicide case (timeline)

Cleveland 19 is continuing to ask questions in the death of 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett including, "Who knew what and when?"

The day care, Harbor Crest Childcare Academy in Euclid, had a file of 14 reports called "Child Observation Reports" dating back to 2015.

The Cuyahoga County Child and Family Services (CCCFS) office says it first received three calls of possible abuse in 2017, but has yet to say exactly when.

The earliest report taken at the day care goes back to back to 2015. Those observations of possible abuse ranged from bruises on her face and arms, scrapes and a busted lip.

In some cases Aniya herself told staff that her mother, Sierra Day and mom's boyfriend Deonte Lewis were responsible for the bruises.

RELATED: 'Mommy hurts me': Euclid police report outlines chronic abuse prior to 4-year-old's death

Day and Lewis were charged with aggravated murder.

The question becomes who dropped ball?

In the Euclid Police report Tamika Robinson tells police ownership of the day care changed sometime in 2017.

It wasn't until May 18, 2017 when a report was taken at the day care stating, "Right side of head and ear, swollen and dried blood," that Robinson said she called EMS and the previous reports were found.

RELATED: 60,000 calls pour in annually alleging child abuse in Cuyahoga County

Robinson found the previous reports when she tried to file the dried blood paperwork in Aniya's folder.

Cleveland 19 has asked CCCFS to be more specific on when it received the three calls in 2017, and from whom.

CCFS has said they investigated Aniya's case and found no reason to remove her from her mother's home in 2017.

RELATED: Aniya Day-Garrett told dad she wanted to live with him, not mom before death (video)

Here is the complete list of "Child Observation Reports" filled out by the daycare before and after the first contact with CCFS in May

SEPT. 17, 2015 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISE TO RIGHT SIDE OF FACE, LOOKED LIKE A HANDPRINT

OCT. 22, 2015 –DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISE TO RIGHT SIDE OF FACE, LOOKED LIKE A HANDPRINT. CHILD CRIED MOST OF THE DAY

SEPT. 12, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISES TO FACE, EYE AND ARM. MOTHER STATED THAT ANIYA HAD FALLEN OUT OF BED AND SHE REMOVED SOME BANDAGES FROM WHERE ANIYA HAD GOTTEN SHOTS

SEPT. 21, 2016 –DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISES ON HER FACE, UNDER HER EYE AND ON HER EYE LID. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM DID IT.

OCT.25, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BUMP ON HEAD, ANIYA WAS CRYING

DEC. 1, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - ANIYA HAD A BRUISE UNDER HER RIGHT EYE AND WAS CRYING. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM HAD HIT HER. MOM STATED THAT IT HAPPENED AT APPLEBEE'S

DEC. 2, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISE ON LEFT. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM HAS BEEN HITTING HER.

DEC. 6, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - RUG BURN TYPE SCAR ON LEFT ELBOW. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM HIT HER.

DEC. 27, 2016 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - BRUISE ON FOREHEAD. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM AND DAD DID IT. MOMMY HIT ME.

JAN. 18, 2017 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - ANIYA CAME TO SCHOOL WITH SEVERAL BRUISES ON HER FACE, ARM, AND BACK. ANIYA HAS A RAISED BRUISE ON HER LEFT UPPER FOREARM. WHEN ASKED ABOUT IT, ANIYA STATED THAT HER MOMMY HAD SCRATCHED HER.

FEB. 10, 2017 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - ANIYA HAS A DARK COLORED BRUISE UNDER HER LEFT EYE. ANIYA STATED THAT MOM DID THIS. STAFF HAD NOTICED BRUISES ON HER EVERYDAY WHEN SHE COMES IN.

MARCH 14, 2017 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - RIGHT SIDE OF LIP. BUSTED LIP

MAY 15, 2017 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - SCRAPE ON THE TOP AND UNDER NOSE. MOTHER SAID THE CHILD FELL AT THE PARK. CHILD SAYS MOMMY PUSHED HER AT HOME.

MAY 18, 2017 – DAY CARE CHILD OBSERVATION REPORT - RIGHT SIDE OF HEAD AND EAR. SWOLLEN AND DRIED BLOOD.

It's at his point EMS is called, the files from the daycare were handed over to Euclid Police, and according to CCCFS they are notified.

If this is the first time CCCFS when were the other two calls made? It's a question we have asked and CCCFS has not answered.

More related content:

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.