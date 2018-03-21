New study ranks Cleveland as 35th best city to launch a business

Cleveland is now ranked as one top cities to launch a business. (Source: WOIO)

A new study from business.org ranks Cleveland as the 35th best city to launch a business.

The study looked at more than 300 cities in North America.

Here were some of the factors that were included in the study:

Population percentage of people aged 25-34 years-old

Local Employment

Income vs. Rent

Start-up surges

Columbus, Ohio ranked fifth on the list.

The report from business.org said there are a lot of educated adults in the city and a recent $277 million grant is helping with the Columbus infrastructure.

The study said Columbus is very affordable.

The United States Department of Labor said the unemployment rate in Cleveland is at 5.6 percent.

