Here's when clearance sales at Toys R Us in Northeast Ohio begin

Employees with several Toys R Us stores in Northeast Ohio said clearance sales on Thursday.

Clearance sales will start at the North Olmsted, Mayfield Heights and Canton locations on March 22.

Workers did not have details of the sales.

A manager of the Parma location said she has not received information when liquidation sales will begin.

The Associated Press reports more than 700 Toys R Us stores in the country are scheduled to close.

