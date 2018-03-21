Pro Baseball Hall of Fame no longer including Chief Wahoo on plaques

Chief Wahoo will be a no-show in Cooperstown.

Wednesday the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame announced that they will no longer use the logo for plaques in the Hall.

In January the team announced they would discontinue the logo for future use due to its racial insensitivity.

The logo made its first appearance in 1947.

It will be replaced by the "Block C" from here on out.

The first player with the "Block C" on their plaque will be Jim Thome. The former slugger will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this summer, after playing 13 of 22 MLB seasons with the team.

He spoke out against the logo this past month:

“I know my decision would be to wear the ‘C’ because I think it’s the right thing to do,” Thome said in February. “I think I need to have a conversation with the Hall of Fame because of all the history and everything involved. I just think that’s the right thing to do.”

In a controversial decision, it looks like the Hall is making the necessary steps to fix a past mistake.

After years of debate, the Cleveland Indians announced in January the team's mascot, Chief Wahoo, will no longer be on the team's uniforms starting in the 2019 season.

