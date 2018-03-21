Ohio bill to prevent pet food from containing euthanized animal remains introduced

An Ohio lawmaker has introduced a bill, that if passed, would prohibit pet food from containing euthanized animal remains. (FILE PHOTO)

One Ohio lawmaker is hoping to prevent the remains of euthanized animals from ending up in pet food.

Ohio Representative Laura Lanese (R) introduced House Bill 560 last week, and just yesterday it was sent to the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee for further consideration.

The bill would prohibit pet food makers from using any ingredients "from an animal that was euthanized by the use of any drug" or remains from any dog or cat.

Back in February, Smucker's announced a voluntary recall on dozens of dog food products after trace amounts of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, was found in the products.

The company and the FDA said there was not enough of the product to threaten pets, but issued the withdraw anyway, saying the product didn't meet their quality specifications.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.