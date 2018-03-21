Meet the newest Cleveland Browns playmaker; plus, Cleveland Mons - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Meet the newest Cleveland Browns playmaker; plus, Cleveland Monsters are in the house

Posted by Tony Zarrella, Sports Director
Connect
(Source: AP Images) (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Tonight on 19 Sports Overtime:

  • Tony Z sits down with the newest addition to the Cleveland Browns, defensive end Chris Smith
  • As the Browns make moves and turn heads, the pair will discuss the future of the franchise
  • Plus, we have Monsters: Cleveland Monsters, that is

Join Tony Zarrella and the gang tonight at 8 p.m. on Cleveland19.com, ROKU, Amazon Fire or Facebook.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly